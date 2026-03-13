PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PeiPei (ETH) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $520.71 thousand worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Token Profile

PeiPei (ETH) was first traded on June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,684,354,244,576 tokens. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20. PeiPei (ETH)’s official website is peipeicoin.vip.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 420,684,354,244,576 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000001 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $355,744.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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