Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $493.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 23,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $515,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,860.05. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 68,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc (NYSE:MD) is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.