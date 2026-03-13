PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 838,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $35,120,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,391,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,140,917.18. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 22,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $881,760.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $9,546,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 903,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $38,490,122.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 99,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $3,992,670.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 120,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $4,599,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $8,727,500.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $110,370.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $15,921,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $48,300.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 228,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $8,056,910.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.29. 852,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,540. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.82) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.83%.

Key Stories Impacting PBF Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting PBF Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: PBF’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS beat (reported $0.49 vs. consensus -$0.15), which supports investor confidence in near-term operating performance and helps justify the stock’s strength. Earnings & profile

PBF’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS beat (reported $0.49 vs. consensus -$0.15), which supports investor confidence in near-term operating performance and helps justify the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators point to an Iran-related supply/disruption tailwind that could lift refinery margins and benefit PBF’s refining-heavy model; that theme appears at least partly priced in but still supports upside to results if margins stay elevated. Iran tailwind analysis

Analysts and commentators point to an Iran-related supply/disruption tailwind that could lift refinery margins and benefit PBF’s refining-heavy model; that theme appears at least partly priced in but still supports upside to results if margins stay elevated. Positive Sentiment: PBF appears on lists of stocks with short-squeeze potential; that can create technical upside pressure if short covering accelerates. Short-squeeze potential

PBF appears on lists of stocks with short-squeeze potential; that can create technical upside pressure if short covering accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Management will participate in the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering investors a chance for updated guidance and Q&A — a potential catalyst but timing/impact uncertain. Conference participation

Management will participate in the Piper Sandler Energy Conference (Mar 16–17), offering investors a chance for updated guidance and Q&A — a potential catalyst but timing/impact uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one upside concern but the neutral stance tempers the buy-side conviction. Analyst note

Goldman Sachs raised its price target from $33 to $41 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target reduces one upside concern but the neutral stance tempers the buy-side conviction. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales: Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares at ~$41.91 (Mar 11) and 22,000 shares at ~$40.08 (Mar 10). The size of the March 11 block ($35.1M) can be interpreted as a near-term supply overhang or a signal of reduced insider conviction, though the holder still retains a large stake. SEC filing

Large insider sales: Control Empresarial De Capital sold 838,000 shares at ~$41.91 (Mar 11) and 22,000 shares at ~$40.08 (Mar 10). The size of the March 11 block ($35.1M) can be interpreted as a near-term supply overhang or a signal of reduced insider conviction, though the holder still retains a large stake. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusually high volume in PBF put options suggest some traders are positioning for a pullback, which can amplify downside if sentiment shifts. Options activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

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