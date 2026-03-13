PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $40,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in PayPal by 285.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal’s payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KGI Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

