Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

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Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.75. 57,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,717. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $148.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $924.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.62 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, January 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.13.

View Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Filer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,104.74. This trade represents a 5.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.68 per share, with a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,597,280. The trade was a 7.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,110 shares of company stock worth $1,289,895 and sold 31,607 shares worth $3,823,904. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

Further Reading

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