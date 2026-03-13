Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.1230, with a volume of 194512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Parsons from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

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Parsons Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 654.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,052,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 913,079 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,173,000 after purchasing an additional 639,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $45,653,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $37,131,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Parsons by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 833,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,499,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is a technology-driven engineering, construction, technical and professional services firm. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that span feasibility studies, design and engineering, construction management, system integration and ongoing operations support. Parsons serves both government and commercial clients and focuses on critical infrastructure, defense, security, intelligence and environmental programs.

Core services include program and construction management for transportation systems, water and environmental infrastructure, cybersecurity and advanced systems integration.

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