Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 56.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,383.24. This represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,431.56. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 58,999 shares of company stock worth $7,253,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $175.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

