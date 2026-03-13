PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.0 million-$120.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.7 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.230-1.280 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on PD
PagerDuty Price Performance
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.230-1.280 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PagerDuty news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,389,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,902,027.75. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key PagerDuty News
Here are the key news stories impacting PagerDuty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — PagerDuty reported $0.29 EPS versus estimates near $0.24, showing improved profitability and a year‑over‑year EPS increase. This beat helped offset some weakness in the top line. PagerDuty (PD) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: FY2027 EPS guidance raised materially — management set FY2027 EPS at $1.23–$1.28, well above street EPS expectations, indicating confidence in profitability improvement. This is a constructive sign for long‑term earnings power. PagerDuty Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product momentum — PagerDuty expanded its AI integration ecosystem and pushed a Spring 2026 platform release, which supports its positioning in AI‑driven operations and could help sustain ARR growth over time. PagerDuty Expands AI Ecosystem
- Neutral Sentiment: Official results & materials available — the company released its earnings deck and hosted a call with prepared remarks and slides for deeper color on results and guidance. Useful if you want management detail. Q4 Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — read management’s prepared remarks and Q&A to judge sales cadence, churn, deal sizes and how they plan to hit raised EPS while revenue growth is softer. PagerDuty Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance came in below estimates — management set FY2027 revenue roughly $488.5M–$496.5M and Q1 revenue $118M–$120M, both below street estimates; investors punished the name for the weaker top‑line outlook. PagerDuty stock tumbles 10% on weak revenue outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed cash flow and some operational weakness reported — third‑party summaries flagged sharply lower operating cash flow and declines in cash on hand versus prior year, which amplifies sensitivity to slower revenue growth. Market reaction was negative after the print. PagerDuty Stock Falls on Q4 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Shares dropped after the report despite the EPS beat — the sell‑off reflects investors focusing on revenue trajectory and near‑term growth risks rather than the profitability improvement. PagerDuty’s Q4 CY2025 Sales Beat Estimates But Stock Drops
Institutional Trading of PagerDuty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.
Read More
