Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.1650, with a volume of 1767918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $743.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

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Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $24,253,000. North Ground Capital increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,032,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 610,363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1,520.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 557,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 579,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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