Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.1650, with a volume of 1767918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $743.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.
Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.3%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.
Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.
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