Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 396,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 598,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Osisko Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Osisko Metals from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of C$116.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories; and 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project that hosts the undeveloped copper resource located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. It also holds interests in the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

