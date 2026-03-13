Oruka Therapeutics’ (ORKA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s current price.

ORKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORKA opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32. Oruka Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $226,590.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,162.66. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $663,530. 24.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,705,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,340 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,280,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,051,000 after purchasing an additional 735,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,366,000 after acquiring an additional 676,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,058,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 112,499 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oruka Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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