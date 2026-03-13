Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oruka Therapeutics stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 398,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Oruka Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of -0.38.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16. Equities analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $226,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,162.66. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $663,530. Insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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