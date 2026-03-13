Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.70, but opened at $91.00. Orient Overseas International shares last traded at $91.00, with a volume of 106 shares.

Orient Overseas International Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32.

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Orient Overseas International Company Profile

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Orient Overseas International Ltd is a Hong Kong–based investment holding company with core interests in maritime transport and related logistics services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the group specializes in international container shipping, offering scheduled services across major east–west and north–south trade routes. The company’s operations encompass vessel chartering, container manufacturing, terminal management and intermodal transport solutions.

Founded from roots dating back to the mid-20th century maritime expansion in Asia, Orient Overseas International has grown into a global operator serving ports in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Australasia.

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