Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.88.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $78.29 on Friday, reaching $546.41. 1,634,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,613. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $586.77. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $323.36 and a 52 week high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,588,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ulta Beauty Company Profile

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Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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