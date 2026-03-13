Oppenheimer Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $750.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.88.
View Our Latest Report on ULTA
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PeakShares LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,588,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Ulta Beauty News
Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and sales strength: Ulta reported net sales up ~11.8% Y/Y and beat revenue estimates, driven by higher comps, new stores and strong holiday demand — evidence demand remains resilient. Ulta Beauty Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Sales Up 11.8% Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Digital tailwinds: Management highlighted AI-driven personalization and e‑commerce growth as drivers of sales and customer engagement, supporting long‑term growth assumptions. Ulta Beauty AI Personalization Drives Double-Digit eCommerce Surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates trimmed targets but ratings remain constructive — TD Cowen and Morgan Stanley pared price targets (still Buy/Overweight), showing continued analyst conviction despite the cautious near‑term outlook. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/instutional support: Some analysts/market writers view the pullback as a “market reset” into support levels (possible buying opportunity for longer‑term holders), tempering panic selling. Ulta Beauty and an Ultimate Entry: Price Resets After Profit Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Profit outlook and rising marketing costs weighed most heavily: Ulta flagged higher advertising/SG&A to drive demand, and its FY2026 profit guidance came in below some Street expectations — the main reason investors sold despite the revenue beat. Ulta Beauty forecasts annual profit below estimates as advertising costs rise
- Negative Sentiment: FY26 growth to slow: Ulta guided to lower sales cadence (net sales +6–7% vs prior year ~9.7%), and comp guidance was conservative — investors worry slower growth plus higher costs will compress margins. Ulta Beauty expects slower sales growth in fiscal 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction: Stocks tumbled in after‑hours/premarket trade on the mixed print and guidance; headlines highlighted margin pressure and a weak forward tone, amplifying volatility. Ulta Beauty Stock (ULTA) Crashes 10% on Soaring Costs, Weak Forecast; Eyes TikTok Launch
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.