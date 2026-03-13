OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Head-To-Head Survey

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OP Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and OP Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $833.20 million 5.09 $253.58 million $1.77 16.73 OP Bancorp $166.66 million 1.16 $25.66 million $1.71 7.58

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 OP Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. OP Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.22%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 30.43% 14.16% 1.72% OP Bancorp 15.39% 11.93% 1.00%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats OP Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.