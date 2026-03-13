Ontology Price Reaches $0.0421 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and $3.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.00 or 0.02937273 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Reddit, Github, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.