Onto Innovation Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Onto Innovation in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

ONTO opened at $184.25 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $232.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 312.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 76.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near‑term quarter estimates — Q1 2026 to $1.31 (from $1.28), Q2 2026 to $1.46 (from $1.35), Q3 2026 to $1.35 (from $1.33) and Q4 2026 to $1.57 (from $1.56) — signaling modest upward revisions to FY2026 (now $5.69). These changes imply slightly stronger 2026 profit expectations for the semiconductor equipment supplier.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks also nudged FY2027 and FY2028 targets higher — FY2027 to $6.95 (from $6.92) and FY2028 to $9.05 — and lifted specific 2027 quarter forecasts (Q1 2027 to $1.56; Q3 2027 to $1.75). Zacks maintains a "Strong‑Buy" rating on ONTO, which is supportive for upside over the medium term.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a wider commentary on analyst sentiment and buy/sell decisions that discusses how broker upgrades can influence stock moves; this is contextual rather than company‑specific. Is Onto Innovation (ONTO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

