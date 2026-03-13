ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

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ONEOK Stock Down 0.0%

OKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 832,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $103.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 857,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 87,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 777,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,885,000 after acquiring an additional 54,444 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 188,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 534,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 121,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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