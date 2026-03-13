Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,938 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the February 12th total of 157,037 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of Oncotelic Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,661. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

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Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile

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Oncotelic Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel oncolytic virotherapy and diagnostic platforms for cancer treatment. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, telomelysin (OBP‐301), is an oncolytic adenovirus engineered to selectively replicate in telomerase‐positive tumor cells, offering a targeted approach to destroying cancerous tissue while sparing healthy cells. In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, Oncotelic markets TelomeScan, a proprietary diagnostic assay designed to detect and enumerate viable circulating tumor cells by exploiting telomerase activity.

Originally founded with technology licensed from Japanese research institutions, Oncotelic has established collaborative relationships in both the United States and Asia to advance its clinical and commercial programs.

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