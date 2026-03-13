Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 180.11% from the company’s previous close.

TOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

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Oncology Institute Stock Performance

TOI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,713,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,004. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $280.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.14.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.78 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 1,527.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Brad Hively sold 13,333 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $50,265.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 683,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,628.17. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

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The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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