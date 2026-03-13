Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 1,527.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.The business had revenue of $141.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.78 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Oncology Institute’s conference call:

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Recorded the first profitable quarter on an adjusted EBITDA basis and reaffirmed guidance to achieve full‑year positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

and reaffirmed guidance to achieve full‑year positive adjusted EBITDA in 2026. Rapid expansion of the delegated capitation model — nine new capitated contracts in 2025 (~260,000 added lives), with the Elevance Health delegation already ~70,000 lives and a goal to more than double that partnership in 2026.

The Part D dispensing platform is a major growth driver, generating nearly $270 million in revenue and about $50 million in gross profit for 2025, with pharmacy revenue up ~71% year‑over‑year in Q4.

Improving unit economics and balance sheet strength — SG&A leverage and margin expansion (gross margin +140 bps YoY in Q4), $33.6 million cash at year‑end, $24 million reduction on a convertible preferred note, and Q4 positive free cash flow with a target for FCF positivity by end of 2026.

Near‑term headwinds and uncertainty — management expects a seasonal Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss (roughly $1–3 million) due to deductible resets and lagged drug reimbursement, and full‑year free cash flow guidance remains wide (-$15M to $5M).

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,461,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Oncology Institute has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

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Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

In related news, Director Brad Hively sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $50,265.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 683,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,628.17. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncology Institute

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The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

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