On Holding AG $ONON Stock Position Lessened by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda decreased its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. ON comprises 3.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in ON were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,641,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,152,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,113,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ON from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

ON Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ONON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,902. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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