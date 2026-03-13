Omni Network Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Omni Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $8.02 thousand worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network launched on April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 13,355,933 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 13,355,933.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 0.76613639 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $9,342.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.