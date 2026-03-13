Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.93.

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.34. 496,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $779.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $126,179.56. Following the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,292. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,672 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $136,152,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after acquiring an additional 911,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $85,845,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 773,013 shares during the period.

Key Stories Impacting Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

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About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

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Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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