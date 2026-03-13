Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Update

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,353 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 12th total of 37,824 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Old Mutual stock remained flat at $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

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Old Mutual Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Mutual Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol ODMUF, is an international financial services group with origins dating back to 1845 in Cape Town, South Africa. The company has built a reputation in risk management and wealth creation, offering a diversified suite of financial solutions to both retail and institutional clients. Over its long history, Old Mutual has broadened its capabilities to include multiple lines of business, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider of protection and investment products.

The group’s core offerings span life and disability insurance, general insurance, retirement planning, and asset management.

Further Reading

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