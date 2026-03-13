Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.95 and last traded at $58.3590. 5,802,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,634,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.93.

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Oklo Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.07 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28.

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,065,600. This represents a 34.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 202,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,947,546 shares of company stock worth $164,368,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 165.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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