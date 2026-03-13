OGE Energy FY2026 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OGE Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,263.43. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting OGE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.