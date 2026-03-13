Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.1650, with a volume of 7793074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Key Stories Impacting Ocugen

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocugen this week:

Oppenheimer initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $10 price target, calling Ocugen an emerging gene‑therapy leader in blinding ocular disorders — a high‑profile analyst endorsement and large implied upside that typically attracts investor interest.

Unusual options activity: traders bought ~5,566 call contracts (≈62% above average), signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify short‑term upside in the stock.

HC Wainwright raised near‑term EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) — modest upward revisions to quarterly/near‑term forecasts suggest analysts see improving fundamentals or lower near‑term dilution risk.

HC Wainwright published a FY2030 earnings estimate (long‑range forecast) — long‑horizon projections are useful for modeling but carry high uncertainty for a clinical‑stage biotech, so immediate market impact is limited.

HC Wainwright cut several longer‑term forecasts (FY2027–FY2029, FY2028 revisions), including a materially lower FY2029 EPS view — this reduces long‑term upside assumptions and signals greater uncertainty about commercial timing or pipeline readouts.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Ocugen Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $767.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($0.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Ocugen had a negative net margin of 1,192.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,626.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocugen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ocugen by 56.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 198.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

Further Reading

