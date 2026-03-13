Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,943 shares, an increase of 287.3% from the February 12th total of 1,018 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,095 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ocean Park High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocean Park High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.25% of Ocean Park High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Stock Performance

Ocean Park High Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Ocean Park High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Ocean Park High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Ocean Park High Income ETF (DUKH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across high-yield fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by maturity or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk. DUKH was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

