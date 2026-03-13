Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,242 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up 0.5% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.77% of Vista Energy worth $63,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vista Energy by 278.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 505.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 166,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,485,000 after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vista Energy Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Vista Energy stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 380,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $65.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $719.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 target price on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

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Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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