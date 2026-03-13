Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $6.22 Billion Position in Indivior PLC $INDV

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 2,241.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,785,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,776,273 shares during the period. Indivior comprises 48.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 186.96% of Indivior worth $6,215,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Indivior in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

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Indivior Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Indivior stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 8,249,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,753. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. Indivior PLC has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.62 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Indivior news, Director Keith Humphreys purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,332.78. This trade represents a 15.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Stejbach bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $27,427.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 16,847 shares in the company, valued at $596,215.33. The trade was a 4.82% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 5,842 shares of company stock worth $203,342 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INDV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Indivior from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INDV

Indivior Profile

(Free Report)

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company’s portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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