Oaktree Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341,790 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in JBS were worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,969,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in JBS by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,218,000 after buying an additional 2,850,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JBS by 952.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after buying an additional 3,578,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in JBS by 703.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after buying an additional 2,454,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 141,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Jbs N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price objective on shares of JBS in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Santander raised JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBS

JBS Profile

(Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.