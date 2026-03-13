Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,829,000. Core Scientific makes up 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.06% of Core Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,290,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,791,000 after buying an additional 128,284 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 452,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Core Scientific by 1,326.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 185,640 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Core Scientific by 87.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 668,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,813 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $7,648,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,653,910. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 6.87. Core Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

Further Reading

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