NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock worth $229,929,215. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.07. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.