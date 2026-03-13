Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM) Short Interest Up 154.0% in February

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,908 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the February 12th total of 2,326 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NHYM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 6,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.
Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF
- The move Washington made in 1934
- What happened to Blockbuster is about to happen to computers
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.