Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM) Short Interest Up 154.0% in February

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NHYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,908 shares, an increase of 154.0% from the February 12th total of 2,326 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,037 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NHYM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 6,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,687. Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen High Yield Municipal Income ETF (NHYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to provide federal tax-exempt current income through an actively managed portfolio of high-yield US municipal bonds. The fund maintains an overall weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years. NHYM was launched on Jan 22, 2025 and is issued by Nuveen.

