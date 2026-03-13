Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 6.2%

NTR stock opened at C$114.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.31. The company has a market cap of C$55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$65.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.25.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.3416399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey Martin Tarsi sold 18,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$1,650,909.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,531.20. This represents a 89.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien is a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our business across the ag value chain and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.