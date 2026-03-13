Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.59. Approximately 169,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 343,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Northern Superior Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$448.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.14.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

