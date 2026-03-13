NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at ATB Cormark Capital Markets

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.84% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.43.

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NFI Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at NFI Group

Shares of TSE NFI traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.09. 290,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.87. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$9.83 and a 1-year high of C$19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.14 per share, with a total value of C$66,174.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 69,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,113,821.40. This trade represents a 6.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Colin Robertson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,785.49. This represents a 21.64% increase in their position. Insiders have bought a total of 15,640 shares of company stock worth $250,305 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation. With over 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single- and double-deck buses), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts¿.

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