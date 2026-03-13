Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 1.2% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,090.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,888,000 after buying an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Newmont

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Newmont from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $110.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,463. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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