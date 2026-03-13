NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Short Interest Down 42.8% in February

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 25,171 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the February 12th total of 44,031 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 221,705 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 0.2%

NewLake Capital Partners stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,859. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised NewLake Capital Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on NewLake Capital Partners in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $16.00 price objective on NewLake Capital Partners in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of self-storage properties across the United States. Established in the mid-2010s, the company seeks to generate stable, long-term cash flows through a portfolio of facilities that serve both individual and commercial customers. By structuring investments through its operating partnership, NewLake delivers a REIT structure to investors while maintaining operational flexibility on the ground.

The company’s core activities include identifying value-add or newly developed self-storage facilities in growth-oriented markets, negotiating acquisitions or ground leases, and overseeing construction or renovation.

Further Reading

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