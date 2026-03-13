Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 101.5% in February

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 218,788 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the February 12th total of 108,604 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 261,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,238. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%.

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

