Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.00. 212,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,491. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 17,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

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