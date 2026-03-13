Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 660,545 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,443,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 660,545 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Amazon.com worth $3,610,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

