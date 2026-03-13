Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Given New $14.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netskope in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Netskope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netskope in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Netskope in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netskope from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netskope currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Netskope has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Beri sold 31,594 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $555,422.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $855,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,019.88. The trade was a 54.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth $18,184,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth $72,463,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Netskope during the third quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Netskope during the third quarter valued at $27,239,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance: Netskope beat street EPS and delivered 32% YoY revenue growth; management set FY‑2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M (above consensus) and Q1/FY EPS ranges that were mixed vs. estimates. This fundamental beat and revenue guide are constructive for growth expectations. Netskope Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Q4 results and guidance: Netskope beat street EPS and delivered 32% YoY revenue growth; management set FY‑2027 revenue guidance of $870M–$876M (above consensus) and Q1/FY EPS ranges that were mixed vs. estimates. This fundamental beat and revenue guide are constructive for growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product/AI positioning: Company is emphasizing an AI‑native security platform (Netskope One AI Security), which supports longer‑term TAM expansion in cloud + AI security and underpins analyst conviction despite cuts. Netskope Unveils Netskope One AI Security

Product/AI positioning: Company is emphasizing an AI‑native security platform (Netskope One AI Security), which supports longer‑term TAM expansion in cloud + AI security and underpins analyst conviction despite cuts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance remains generally constructive: Brokers still carry buy/overweight/outperform ratings overall (consensus ~“Moderate Buy”), even after trimming targets — indicating belief in recovery but with nearer‑term caution. Consensus Recommendation Given

Analyst stance remains generally constructive: Brokers still carry buy/overweight/outperform ratings overall (consensus ~“Moderate Buy”), even after trimming targets — indicating belief in recovery but with nearer‑term caution. Negative Sentiment: Broad price‑target cuts: Multiple firms (JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Oppenheimer, RBC, BMO, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, Robert W. Baird, BTIG, Mizuho, Citizens Jmp, etc.) lowered targets today — trimming upside and triggering selling pressure as investors reprice expectations. Broker Price Target Cuts

Broad price‑target cuts: Multiple firms (JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, Oppenheimer, RBC, BMO, KeyCorp, Morgan Stanley, Robert W. Baird, BTIG, Mizuho, Citizens Jmp, etc.) lowered targets today — trimming upside and triggering selling pressure as investors reprice expectations. Negative Sentiment: Lockup expiry and perceived Q4 softness: Reports note analysts are worried about softer-than-expected Q4 trends and an impending lockup expiration that could increase share supply, amplifying downward momentum. MSN Article on Lockup/Analyst Concerns

Lockup expiry and perceived Q4 softness: Reports note analysts are worried about softer-than-expected Q4 trends and an impending lockup expiration that could increase share supply, amplifying downward momentum. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation: A law firm is soliciting Netskope investors about potential claims involving executives, which can increase legal risk and investor uncertainty. Johnson Fistel Investigation Notice

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

