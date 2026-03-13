Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,633,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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