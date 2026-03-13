NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $371.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000609 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,290,082,406 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,290,056,202. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.38261229 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 624 active market(s) with $323,054,385.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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