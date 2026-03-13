Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.43. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $10.4980, with a volume of 5,809,783 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

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Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 4.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 3.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 873,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $7,075,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,755,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,519,841.60. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 9,236 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $82,477.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 813,323 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,974.39. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,352 shares of company stock worth $10,984,988 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,510.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,594 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

Further Reading

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