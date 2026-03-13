Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 40,902 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,635 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 40,902 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of STMicroelectronics worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3,086.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 248.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 45.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.6%
STM opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $35.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $28.00 price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.
STMicroelectronics Profile
STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.
Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.
