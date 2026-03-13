Natixis Advisors LLC Has $15.02 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,808 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 90.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $118,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,462.35. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $1,548,959.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,136.97. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,918 shares of company stock worth $5,500,469. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

NYSE GDDY opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.44. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

