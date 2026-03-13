Natixis Advisors LLC Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Corporation $CNC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,068 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $14,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 19.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Centene by 142.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Centene from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

